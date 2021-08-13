Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.57. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 872 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

