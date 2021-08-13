Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.57. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 872 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
