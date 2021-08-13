Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.84. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

