Flow Price Reaches $22.70 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Flow has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $234.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $22.70 or 0.00050392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.