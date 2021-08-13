Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $2,898,023.32 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 574,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,917. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

