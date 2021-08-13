Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Flixxo has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $33,669.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.00896239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00115579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

