FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. 23,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.