FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Shares of FLT traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. 23,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
