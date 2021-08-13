FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.
NYSE:FLT traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $262.62. 23,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.43.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
