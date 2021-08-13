FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $262.62. 23,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

