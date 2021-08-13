FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT opened at $259.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

