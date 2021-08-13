First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 1,820.0% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,820.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.02. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

