First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 136,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 318,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 133.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,520,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,795,000 after buying an additional 1,440,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 145.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 535,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $21,846,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103,697.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380,568 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.