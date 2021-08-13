First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 561,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 1,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

