First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 48.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

