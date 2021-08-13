First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE FA traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 742,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,483. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

