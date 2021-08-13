FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by TheStreet

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FireEye by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

