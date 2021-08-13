FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 7,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

