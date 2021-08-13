Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $928.00

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 926.50 ($12.10), with a volume of 95069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 919 ($12.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 905.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

