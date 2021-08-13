Financial Survey: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expedia Group and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 12 0 2.46 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $178.12, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Holicity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expedia Group and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $5.20 billion 4.25 -$2.61 billion ($9.95) -15.11 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -22.92% -32.01% -4.32% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expedia Group beats Holicity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

