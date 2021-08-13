Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in July

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
