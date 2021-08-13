Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in July

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 883.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

