Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

