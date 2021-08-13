FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 34171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.