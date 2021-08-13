Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

FRX stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.48.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.08).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

