Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

