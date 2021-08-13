Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. 413,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

