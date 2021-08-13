Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 100,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $498.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85. Fathom has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,487,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

