Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

Fastly stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,606,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

