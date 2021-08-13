FantasyGold (FGC) Price Up 0.5% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

