F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

FXLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

