Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 98.2% in July

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 640,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,618. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

