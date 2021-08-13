Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,862 shares of company stock worth $19,654,741 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

