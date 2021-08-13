ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.19

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.19 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 1385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

