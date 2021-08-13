ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

