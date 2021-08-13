Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 454.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 3,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,820. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

