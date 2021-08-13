EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 90,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,612. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.