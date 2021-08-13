EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAIL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,759 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83.

