EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 2.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,071,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $407.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,176 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

