EWG Elevate Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.36. 1,225,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

