EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,788,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 492,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

