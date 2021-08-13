EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

