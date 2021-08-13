EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.