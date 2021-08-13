EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

