Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

ILPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 168,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

