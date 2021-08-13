Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,976,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 1,266,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

