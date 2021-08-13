Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.