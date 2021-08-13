Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

