Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

