Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.72. 1,677,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

