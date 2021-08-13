Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN opened at $35.30 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62.

