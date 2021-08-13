Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,666,152 shares of company stock valued at $392,768,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

