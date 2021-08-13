EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,328. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.