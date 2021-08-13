EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88.

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

