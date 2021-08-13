Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

